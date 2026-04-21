Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell News: Double-doubles in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 7:59pm

Vassell closed Tuesday's 106-103 Game 2 loss to the Trail Blazers with 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 34 minutes.

Vassell struggled from three-point range but still finished as San Antonio's third-leading scorer. Including the regular season, the 25-year-old wing grabbed a season- and career-high 12 boards and recorded his second double-double on the campaign. He also tied the game-high mark in steals and has tallied two combined steals-plus-blocks in each of the first two games of this first-round series.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Vassell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Vassell See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
31 days ago