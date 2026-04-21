Devin Vassell News: Double-doubles in defeat
Vassell closed Tuesday's 106-103 Game 2 loss to the Trail Blazers with 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 34 minutes.
Vassell struggled from three-point range but still finished as San Antonio's third-leading scorer. Including the regular season, the 25-year-old wing grabbed a season- and career-high 12 boards and recorded his second double-double on the campaign. He also tied the game-high mark in steals and has tallied two combined steals-plus-blocks in each of the first two games of this first-round series.
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