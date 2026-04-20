Devin Vassell News: Drains four treys in Game 1 win

Vassell finished Sunday's 111-98 win over Portland in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes.

The 25-year-old forward continues to deliver secondary scoring for the Spurs. Vassell has scored at least 14 points and drained multiple three-pointers in five of the last seven games, averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 boards, 2.4 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.1 combined steals and blocks over that span.