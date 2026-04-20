Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell News: Drains four treys in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Vassell finished Sunday's 111-98 win over Portland in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes.

The 25-year-old forward continues to deliver secondary scoring for the Spurs. Vassell has scored at least 14 points and drained multiple three-pointers in five of the last seven games, averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 boards, 2.4 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.1 combined steals and blocks over that span.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
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