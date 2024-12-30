Devin Vassell News: Drops 22 points in loss

Vassell posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 loss to Minnesota.

After playing a reduced role to open the season due to injuries, the Spurs are suddenly giving Vassell expanded workloads to the delight of his fantasy managers -- he's averaging 34.4 minutes over his last four games. His production in previous games left a lot to be desired, but Sunday's performance could be a sign of things to come.