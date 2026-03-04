Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell News: Elite production continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Vassell notched 22 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 131-91 win over the 76ers.

Vassell continues to play well on the offensive end of the floor, scoring at least 18 points for the fourth time in the past five games, while also managing to shoot at least 50 percent from the field in all five appearances. While this production could disappear at any point, Vassell is worth rostering for the moment, at least until his shooting cools off.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
