Devin Vassell News: Flirts with double-double
Vassell supplied 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over the Trail Blazers.
Vassell may have missed about three weeks of play with an adductor strain earlier this year, but he's been a solid fantasy asset when healthy throughout 2025-26. Over his last nine appearances, the swingman has averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per game.
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