Devin Vassell News: Game-high 25 points in rout

Vassell finished with 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-89 win over Toronto.

Vassell supplied a full stat line Sunday, leading all scorers with 25 points as well. It continues to be a strong March for Vassell, who's averaged 19.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.1 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers in 33.6 minutes over 13 games this month. The swingman has consistently functioned as one of San Antonio's go-to scoring options in the absence of Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger).