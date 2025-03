Vassell (wrist) will play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Vassell was initially tabbed questionable for the contest due to a bruised right wrist. However, he's been cleared to take the floor Wednesday. In his last six games, Vassell is averaging 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 33.7 minutes.