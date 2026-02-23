Devin Vassell News: Leading scorer in win
Vassell produced 28 points (10-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 114-103 win over the Pistons.
Vassell caught fire in a double-digit win, knocking down a game-high seven threes and leading all scorers. Monday marked the Florida State product's third game this season with seven triples and his 17th with at least three from deep, though he hadn't connected on three in any of his previous 14 contests. The 25-year-old also eclipsed the 20-point mark for the first time since Dec. 13.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Vassell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2529 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players31 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2232 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks35 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1737 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Vassell See More