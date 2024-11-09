Devin Vassell News: Looks sharp in season debut

Vassell contributed 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 22 minutes during Saturday's 111-110 loss to the Jazz.

Vassell certainly didn't look like someone making his 2024-25 season debut given his success on the offensive end. He led the bench in scoring by knocking down 61.5 percent of his tries from the field and drilled three triples in a tightly-contested loss. Vassell was on a minutes restriction Saturday and could shoulder a similar workload over the next few games until the team feels comfortable enough to cut him loose.