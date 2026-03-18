Devin Vassell News: Not listed on injury report
Vassell (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Suns, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Vassell missed Tuesday's win over the Kings -- the second leg of a back-to-back -- due to left ankle soreness. However, he's set to return to action Thursday, which will likely result in Harrison Barnes moving to the second unit. Over nine March appearances, Vassell has averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.9 minutes per tilt.
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