Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell News: Not on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Vassell (foot) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Vassell didn't play in the 140-113 loss against the Kings on Friday due to injury management, but he should be ready to handle his regular workload off the bench Sunday. Vassell has played off the bench in each of his eight appearances this season, averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 23.5 minutes per contest.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

