Devin Vassell News: Notches 22 points in loss
Vassell notched 22 points (7-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-113 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Vassell was one of three Spurs to eclipse 20 points, joining Victor Wembanyama (21) and Stephon Castle (25). Vassell has been solid through 13 postseason appearances, posting averages of 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.2 steals.
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