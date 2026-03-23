Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell News: Officially cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 2:56pm

Vassell (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against Miami, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson noted in his pregame presser that he expected Vassell to take the court Monday, and the team officially cleared the forward shortly thereafter. The 25-year-old is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists through 10 March appearances.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
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