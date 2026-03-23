Devin Vassell News: Officially cleared to play

Vassell (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against Miami, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson noted in his pregame presser that he expected Vassell to take the court Monday, and the team officially cleared the forward shortly thereafter. The 25-year-old is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists through 10 March appearances.