Devin Vassell News: Officially cleared to play
Vassell (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against Miami, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson noted in his pregame presser that he expected Vassell to take the court Monday, and the team officially cleared the forward shortly thereafter. The 25-year-old is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists through 10 March appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Vassell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 212 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2557 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players59 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2260 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks63 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Vassell See More