Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell News: Paces team with 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Vassell ended Saturday's 119-115 win over the Pelicans with 22 points (6-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 36 minutes.

Vassell is expected to be one of the Spurs' top producers down the stretch with Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger) out for the season. He delivered Saturday with a second consecutive 22-point game after posting the same total against Charlotte Friday night.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
