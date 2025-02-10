Devin Vassell News: Poor shooting night Monday
Vassell registered seven points (2-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 131-121 victory over the Wizards.
Vassell matched his third-lowest scoring output of the season amid Monday's poor shooting night. However, the 24-year-old swingman has reached double scoring figures in all but four of his 36 games in 2024-25, so fantasy managers can expect him to rebound in the scoring department in short order. With that said, Vassell is in line for a decrease in ball-handling responsibilities for the remainder of the season due to the recent addition of De'Aaron Fox in San Antonio's backcourt.
