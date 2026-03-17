Devin Vassell News: Pours in 20 points

Vassell supplied 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 119-115 victory over the Clippers.

Vassell continues to excel as a complementary wing piece in San Antonio. Over his last 14 games, he's returning seventh-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.1 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per contest.