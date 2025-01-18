Devin Vassell News: Puts up 21 points

Vassell amassed 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 140-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Vassell has been very productive since being promoted to a starting role on a permanent basis in mid-December, but he seems to be taking his game to another level of late. He's scored at least 20 points in three games in a row and is averaging 17.7 points per game since the beginning of January.