Devin Vassell News: Quiet outing in win
Vassell logged eight points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 victory over the Warriors.
Vassell continues to be a hit-or-miss fantasy asset for the Spurs. Overall, he's holding onto 11th-round value in nine-category formats with 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.3 three-pointers on 42.2 percent shooting across 41 appearances.
