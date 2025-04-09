Devin Vassell News: Regresses in loss

Vassell notched seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.

Vassell has enjoyed a solid run since the All-Star break, but he logged his first single-digit scoring total since Late February in the loss. The fifth-year pro was limited to only 25 minutes, which was one factor in the sudden downturn. Vassell has spent his entire pro career with the Spurs, and his trajectory remains promising as he'll begin next season with star Victor Wembanyama back in the fold to help out.