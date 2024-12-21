Devin Vassell News: Scores 11 points Saturday

Vassell racked up 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Saturday's 114-94 win over the Trail Blazers.

Vassell was one of five Spurs who scored in double digits in this game, and the former FSU standout should remain one of the Spurs' primary options on offense, especially now that he's been starting. Vassell has shot a combined 14-for-26 from the field, including 5-for-11 from deep, in his first two starts of the campaign.