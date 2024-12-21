Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell News: Scores 11 points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Vassell racked up 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Saturday's 114-94 win over the Trail Blazers.

Vassell was one of five Spurs who scored in double digits in this game, and the former FSU standout should remain one of the Spurs' primary options on offense, especially now that he's been starting. Vassell has shot a combined 14-for-26 from the field, including 5-for-11 from deep, in his first two starts of the campaign.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now