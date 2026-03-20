Devin Vassell News: Scores 12 points in win
Vassell chipped in 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 101-100 win over the Suns.
Vassell returned to his regular starting role after missing Tuesday's win over the Kings due to left ankle soreness, and the veteran made his presence felt, although he had a secondary role offensively behind the Victor Wembanyama - De'Aaron Fox duo. Vassell has scored in double digits in seven of his 10 appearances in March, averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in that span.
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