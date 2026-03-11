Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell News: Scores 14 points vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Vassell contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-116 win over the Celtics.

Vassell was coming off a five-point dud in the win over the Rockets on March 8, but he bounced back admirably here and delivered his best scoring mark of the last four games. Vassell has started every game since the All-Star break, but the inconsistency in his numbers has limited his fantasy upside a bit. He's averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game since the break, although the efficiency is worthy of highlighting -- he's making 50.9 percent of his shots and 48.6 percent of his threes in that span.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Vassell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Vassell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
45 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
Author Image
Adam King
47 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
48 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
Author Image
Dan Bruno
51 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Dan Bruno
53 days ago