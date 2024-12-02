Devin Vassell News: Scores 21 points in 24 minutes

Vassell provided 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three assists and one block over 24 minutes during Sunday's 127-125 win over the Kings.

Making just his sixth appearance of the regular season, Vassell matched his season high of 21 points. The Spurs have been extremely cautious with Vassell thus far, and it's fair to expect that to be the case for the foreseeable future.