Devin Vassell News: Scores team-high 25 points

Vassell produced 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-111 loss to the Magic.

Vassell produced an efficient night Saturday, leading the Spurs with 25 points. The arrival of De'Aaron Fox doesn't appear to have impacted Vassell too much, averaging 20.0 points, 2.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in three games since the trade. The Spurs look as though they are going to push to be part of the postseason, ensuring Vassell should have a sizeable role for the remainder of the campaign.