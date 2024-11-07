Devin Vassell News: Set to debut Saturday

Vassell (foot) will make his season debut Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Vassell was cleared for full basketball activities Thursday, and the Spurs are likely to officially sign off on him making his debut following their morning shootaround Saturday. The 24-year-old wing had missed the first few weeks of the season while on the mend from offseason foot surgery, so he'll likely be operating under a minutes restriction in his debut Saturday and could even come off the bench. Vassell is coming off a career-best 2023-24 season in which he averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes over his 68 appearances.