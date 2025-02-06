Fantasy Basketball
Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell News: Solid display in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Vassell racked up 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and four steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 win over Atlanta.

Even though De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama will be the primary go-to options for the Spurs on offense, Vassell can benefit from the attention these two players will draw in order to remain a valuable offensive weapon for San Antonio. He's struggled with consistency of late, as this was the first time he reached the 20-point mark since Jan. 23, and fantasy managers will probably have to get used to that since his usage rate will likely decrease going forward. Still, Vassell should be a serviceable fantasy option across all formats as long as he continues to find a way to score. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 17.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
