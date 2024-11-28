Devin Vassell News: Solid numbers in limited minutes

Vassell (knee) tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 21 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 119-101 loss to the Lakers.

Vassell was back in action after missing the Spurs' last five games due to a left knee contusion. As was the case when he completed his recovery from offseason foot surgery -- which sidelined him for the first nine games of the campaign -- Vassell came off the bench, and until he's ramped up enough to play 30-plus minutes on a regular basis, he may continue to work with the second unit. Vassell looked good during his time on the court Wednesday, pacing the Spurs bench in scoring while also making some contributions on the defensive end.