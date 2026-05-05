Devin Vassell News: Solid postseason continues

Vassell amassed 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Vassell has been a steady contributor for the Spurs this postseason, scoring in double figures and posting at least one swat in all six games so far. The swingman has averaged 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks in 34.2 minutes per contest during the 2026 playoffs.