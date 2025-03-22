Devin Vassell News: Solid two-way play Friday

Vassell ended with 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 128-120 victory over the 76ers.

Vassell filled the stat sheet admirably and made his presence felt on both ends of the court, but the most important outcome for fantasy managers was the fact that he reached the 20-point mark after two games where he didn't do so. Vassell is averaging a solid line of 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of March.