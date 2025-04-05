Devin Vassell News: Strikes for team-high 24 in loss

Vassell recorded 24 points (9-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and four steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

The fifth-year forward led the Spurs in scoring on the night as he produced at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last eight appearances. Vassell is having a strong finish to the season, averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 boards, 3.8 threes, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals over that eight-game span while shooting 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.