Devin Vassell News: Strong results continue Friday

Vassell posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 145-134 loss to Charlotte.

After struggling in mid-February, Vassell has strung together eight games in a row in double-digit scoring figures. The 24-year-old swingman has averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers in 33.4 minutes during this stretch, and he should continue handling a more pronounced role with De'Aaron Fox (finger) and Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) done for the season.