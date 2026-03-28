Devin Vassell News: Strong showing Saturday
Vassell closed Saturday's 127-95 win over the Bucks with 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 24 minutes.
The 25-year-old forward has a big day at both ends of the court, as he posted his best steals total since Dec. 10 while draining multiple three-pointers for the ninth time in 13 March appearances. On the month, Vassell is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.0 steals a contest.
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