Devin Vassell News: Struggles with shot

Vassell totaled seven points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 win over the Pelicans.

For the first time this campaign, Vassell was held to single-digit points. Although his workloads have been low with the franchise being super cautious with the guard, he's still been productive for the most part. Through nine appearances, he's averaging 16.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.4 three-pointers.