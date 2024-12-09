Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell News: Struggles with shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 9:53am

Vassell totaled seven points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 win over the Pelicans.

For the first time this campaign, Vassell was held to single-digit points. Although his workloads have been low with the franchise being super cautious with the guard, he's still been productive for the most part. Through nine appearances, he's averaging 16.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.4 three-pointers.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now