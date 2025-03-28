Devin Vassell News: Stuffs stat sheet in defeat

Vassell posted 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Spurs looked very competitive against one of the best teams in the league, and Vassell was certainly one of the team's standout performers. This was his fourth consecutive game with at least 20 points and is undoubtedly ending the season on a strong note. He's averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals-plus-blocks per game in 15 starts since the beginning of March.