Devin Vassell News: Unflattering performance

Vassell posted 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 128-109 loss to Memphis.

Vassell continues to struggle with efficiency, shooting under 40 percent from the field for the fourth time in the past five games. During that time he has contributed just two steals, rounding out what has been a disappointing stretch. Through 32 games, he is averaging 16.1 points, 1.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 30.1 minutes per game. The impending arrival of De'Aaron Fox is going to have an impact on Vassell, especially when it comes to usage and shot attempts.