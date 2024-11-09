Devin Vassell News: Will operate on minutes restriction

Interim coach Mitch Johnson said Vassell (foot) will play in Saturday's game versus the Jazz but will come off the bench while on a minutes restriction, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Vassell is set to make his season debut Saturday after missing the first nine games of the 2024-25 campaign while recovering from left foot surgery. However, Vassell should play fewer than his average of 33.1 minutes per contest from last season and will be eased back into San Antonio's rotation.