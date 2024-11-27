Devin Vassell News: Will play off bench in return

Vassell (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers but will come off the bench and be under a minute restriction, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Vassell is cleared to suit up after missing five straight games due to a left knee contusion. He missed the first nine games of the season while recovering from offseason foot surgery and has come off the bench in all four of his appearances, playing 25 or fewer minutes in each game. However, he's been productive in that limited role, averaging 16.3 points and 3.5 assists in 22.5 minutes per game.