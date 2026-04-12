Devin Vassell News: Will play Sunday

Vassell (ribs) is available for Sunday's game against Denver, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell will shed his questionable tag due to right ribcage soreness and suit up in San Antonio's regular-season finale. The 25-year-old swingman has averaged 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.7 minutes per game across six outings in April.