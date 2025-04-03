Fantasy Basketball
Devin Vassell News: Will play vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Vassell (back) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Nuggets with a knee issue, Vassell will be available to play in Friday's game against Cleveland. The 24-year-old is averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

