Devin Vassell News: Will play vs. Cleveland
Vassell (back) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
After missing Wednesday's game against the Nuggets with a knee issue, Vassell will be available to play in Friday's game against Cleveland. The 24-year-old is averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.
