Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell News: Will remain in bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Interim coach Mitch Johnson said Vassell will come off the bench during Monday's game against the Kings, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

After missing time while working his way back from foot surgery, Vassell made his season debut versus Utah on Saturday, posting 21 points (8-13 FG), two assists and one rebound in 22 minutes off the bench. Johnson said the team will be "conservative" during Vassell's ramp-up period, so it may be a while before he's back to playing 30-plus minutes as a starter.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
