De'Vion Harmon News: Leads way with 25 bench points

Harmon tallied 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Harmon paced his team in scoring despite failing to crack the starting lineup. He saw a sizable boost in playing time Sunday after logging 25 minutes in the season opener Saturday, and it appears he's in a sixth man role to begin the campaign.