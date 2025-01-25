Fantasy Basketball
De'Vion Harmon headshot

De'Vion Harmon News: Provides spark off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 7:02pm

Harmon logged 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 win over the Squadron.

Harmon provided a spark off Indiana's bench in Saturday's low-scoring affair, making a solid impact on both sides of the floor. After falling out of the Mad Ants' rotation in mid-January, the 24-year-old has now posted consecutive outings in double-digit scoring figures as he looks to hold down a steady role off the bench.

De'Vion Harmon
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
