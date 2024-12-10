De'Vion Harmon News: Scores 16 points off bench

Harmon (shoulder) recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Monday's 115-108 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Harmon made his first appearance since suffering a shoulder injury against the Grand Rapids Gold on Nov. 26. He's come off the bench more often than not for the Mad Ants this season, but Harmon has been productive in whatever role he's held, averaging 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.