De'Vion Harmon headshot

De'Vion Harmon News: Scores 26 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Harmon logged 26 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes Saturday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 128-118 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Harmon led the Mad Ants in scoring Saturday, and it was the third time he's scored at least 24 points in his last eight G League outings. He'll end the G League regular season averaging 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 22.7 minutes per game.

De'Vion Harmon
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
