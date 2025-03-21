De'Vion Harmon News: Season-high 25 points in loss

Harmon contributed 25 points (12-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Harmon led the club with a team- and season-high mark in points. The 24-year-old guard has recorded five outings with at least 20 points in 36 G League appearances. Harmon is averaging 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 22.6 minutes per contest with the Mad Ants.