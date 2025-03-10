De'Vion Harmon News: Strong showing in G League

Harmon registered 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 39 minutes Sunday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 108-106 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Harmon paced his club in scoring and did so in an efficient manner, burying 57.1 percent of his attempts from the field. His 24-point game marks a new season high for Harmon, topping his previous best of 15 points Dec. 28 against Salt Lake City.