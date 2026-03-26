Devon Higgs Injury: Misses Osceola game with injury

Higgs was inactive in Wednesday's 129-120 G League loss to the Osceola Magic after suffering a right ankle injury.

Higgs is questionable ahead of the conclusion of the regular season and could not play again this campaign if he fails to recover quickly from the issue. In that case, the Skyhawks will see their guard depth reduced, with Keshon Gilbert playing most of the time. Prior to this absence, Higgs was averaging 8.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.