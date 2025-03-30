Devon Higgs News: Back in action

Higgs (ankle) posted five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 13 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Higgs saw his first game action in over two weeks but played a minor role off the bench, which should continue in the playoffs. Across 10 appearances for Greensboro this season, Higgs has averaged 4.5 points in 13.7 minutes per game.