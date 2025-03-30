Devon Higgs News: Back in action
Higgs (ankle) posted five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 13 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.
Higgs saw his first game action in over two weeks but played a minor role off the bench, which should continue in the playoffs. Across 10 appearances for Greensboro this season, Higgs has averaged 4.5 points in 13.7 minutes per game.
Devon Higgs
Free Agent
