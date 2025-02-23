Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devon Higgs headshot

Devon Higgs News: Efficient outing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Higgs produced 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Saturday's 89-71 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Higgs helped his team to its third consecutive victory with his first double-digit scoring performance since Nov. 20, yet he failed to make a huge overall impact as a second-unit option. He has featured for an average of 22.8 minutes per game in his first two appearances for the Swarm following his move from the Motor City Cruise.

Devon Higgs
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now