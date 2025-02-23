Devon Higgs News: Efficient outing off bench
Higgs produced 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Saturday's 89-71 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Higgs helped his team to its third consecutive victory with his first double-digit scoring performance since Nov. 20, yet he failed to make a huge overall impact as a second-unit option. He has featured for an average of 22.8 minutes per game in his first two appearances for the Swarm following his move from the Motor City Cruise.
