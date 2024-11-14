Devon Higgs News: Plays 23 minutes in return
Higgs (back) generated five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes of Wednesday's 119-115 win over the Mad Ants.
Higgs missed Motor City's previous game with a back injury, but he returned to the hardwood Wednesday and saw a sizeable workload off the bench. He handled more minutes than any other Cruise reserve. Higgs hasn't appeared in an NBA game since going unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Devon Higgs
Free Agent
