Devon Higgs News: Plays 23 minutes in return

Higgs (back) generated five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes of Wednesday's 119-115 win over the Mad Ants.

Higgs missed Motor City's previous game with a back injury, but he returned to the hardwood Wednesday and saw a sizeable workload off the bench. He handled more minutes than any other Cruise reserve. Higgs hasn't appeared in an NBA game since going unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft.